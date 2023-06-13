Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Elahi says he is being kept in small cell

Web Desk
8:48 PM | June 13, 2023
National

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said that he was kept in a cell where even his legs could not be stretched.

Speaking to the media, the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that he had been wearing the same shalwar-kameez for the last 10 days, and was not receiving any medical treatment.

He said that no medical facility was provided to him. "Cardiology tests are only half way completed." he alleged.

Mr Elahi reassured the public that he had never mistreated anyone during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab, nor did he consider anyone his enemy.

"It is because of my affiliation with the PTI that I am going through these circumstances and facing these cases," he said. "But I will remain a part of the PTI," he clarified. He said that many people were playing double game.

Web Desk

National

