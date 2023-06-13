Emergency enforced in all KMC depts due to cyclone threat

KARACHI-Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain said Monday that emergency has been declared in all relevant departments of KMC as a precautionary measure in relation to possible cyclone Biperjoy and all works will be done in collaboration with the district administration to deal with any kind of situation.

He said this on Monday while presiding over a meeting held at the KMC head office regarding Cyclone Biperjoy. On this occasion, Director General Technical Services Azhar Hussain Shah, Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Noman Arshad, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Nadeem Asif, Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, Senior Director MUCT Irshad Arain, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Superintendent Engineer Abbas Ali Shah and other officers were also present.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed about the Cyclone Biperjoy. Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain instructed the heads of all the concerned departments to deploy the relevant staff by imposing emergency in their departments and taking all necessary precautions. He said constant communication should be maintained with the district administration so that any kind of situation can be jointly dealt with.

He directed the Senior Director Medical and Health Services to ensure 24-hour presence of doctors and staff by imposing emergency in all hospitals and medical institutions under the management of KMC. He also directed to mobilise machinery and start cleaning of drains and clearing choke points by contacting all concerned agencies.

The municipal commissioner directed that the fire brigade and USAR rescue teams should be ready to be deployed especially in the coastal areas, the MUCT department should immediately remove billboards and hoardings on pedestrian bridges and underpasses and the anti-encroachment staff must be put on ready to deal with any kind of situation. During the meeting, the DG Technical Services gave details of the necessary measures taken by the Engineering Department including the preventive measures taken on the roads and underpasses.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain instructed the DG Parks to ensure the deployment of relevant personnel on the roads to deal with any emergency situation. He said KMC will take all possible steps to provide convenience to citizens.