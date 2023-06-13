Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Agencies
June 13, 2023
ROME-Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who reshaped Italy’s political and cultural landscape, died Monday aged 86. The billionaire media mogul had been suffering from a rare type of blood cancer. Mourners laid flowers and notes outside Villa San Martino, Berlusconi’s home near Milan, with one reading simply “we will miss you”. Berlusconi will have a state funeral in Milan’s gothic Duomo Cathedral on Wednesday.

He had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for Covid-19. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public. But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior -- and occasionally troublesome -- partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government. “Berlusconi was above all a fighter,” Meloni said in a video message posted on Twitter. “He was a man who was not afraid to defend his convictions, and it was precisely that courage and determination which made him one of the most influential men in Italy’s history,” she said.

