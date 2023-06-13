Funeral prayer of martyred Dolphin official held

LAHORE - The fu­neral prayer of martyred Dol­phin Police official Hafiz Nau­man was offered at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Monday. A large number of senior officers including IG Police Usman An­war, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and others attended the funeral prayer. IG Police Us­man Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and others condoled with the bereaved heirs of the martyred police official Hafiz Nauman and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief. They also acknowledged his dedica­tion and sense of duty, adding that the martyred Hafiz Nau­man sacrificed his life in the line of duty. He was an example of bravery and the memories of the martyred Hafiz Nauman will always remain alive in our hearts. The police department would ensure the complete care and well-being of the family of the martyred Hafiz Nauman, they added.