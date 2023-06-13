Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Gold price falls
June 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD-The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,750 and was sold at Rs225,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs227,250 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,500 to Rs193,330 from Rs194,830 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs177,219 from Rs178,594, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 Rs2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1963 against its sale at $1961, the association reported.

