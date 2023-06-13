Govt’s promise of importing crude oil from Russia fulfilled: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the coalition gov­ernment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled the promise of importing crude oil from Russia.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, “It is called the fulfillment of promises, the ability and intention to solve the problems of the coun­try and the nation.” This was called “true public service”, she added.

“As always, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif is fulfilling his promis­es to the people”, the minister said, adding that one year’s sincere and honest work was paying off with the grace of Allah Almighty.

In another tweet, Marriyum Au­rangzeb declared the integration of the Information Service Academy, PTV Academy and Radio Pakistan Academy as part of the first film pol­icy and said it was a major milestone in the history of the Ministry of In­formation and Broadcasting.

Sharing the teaser of the newly-in­tegrated academy, she said on May 13, she had announced the launch of PTV Film Institute and today she was thrilled to share the teaser.

The minister said that the merg­er of ISA, PTV and Radio academies reflected her goal to launch a world-class center of excellence for media, broadcasting, films, acting, training and capacity building across Paki­stan, which should be open and ac­cessible to all especially youth.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this initiative was very close to her heart.

Practical training was incorporat­ed with the academic programs of the academies using media equip­ment and facilities at PTV and Radio Pakistan, she said.

The academy, she continued, will not only be open to new inductees and existing employees of the Min­istry of Information, PTV and Ra­dio Pakistan but students and youth from across Pakistan will be able to enroll in courses including the acad­emy’s summer school.

The minister congratulated and thanked the teams of the Ministry of Information, PTV Academy, Man­aging Director PTV and Radio Paki­stan teams that worked tirelessly to make the launch of PTV Film Insti­tute a reality. She also appreciated Vaneeza Ahmed, for her tireless ef­forts for implementation of the in­tegration process and launch the study program in a short span of time as the Project Director.