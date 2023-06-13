Hope amidst devastation

Jacobabad, a city in northern Sindh, Pakistan, has been grappling with the devastating impacts of climate change in recent years. The hottest city of the world, known for its scorching summers, has witnessed a concerning rise in temperatures, dwindling water resources, and an increased frequency of extreme weather events.

In the past decade, Jacobabad has experienced a significant increase in average temperatures, surpassing historical records. The mercury regularly soars above 50 degrees Celsius during summer months, leading to heat waves that pose severe risks to human health and agricultural productivity. The soaring heat has also exacerbated water scarcity, with the Indus River, the city’s primary water source, facing reduced flows due to melting glaciers and erratic rainfall patterns.

The manifestation of climate change in Jacobabad is incomparable to anywhere else in the world. The locals in this predominantly agriculture-based town watched their land burn under the scorching heat, losing between 50-60% of their crop yields and forcing many out of business. The declining water availability has hampered crop production and livestock rearing, affecting farmers’ livelihoods and exacerbating poverty in the region. The scarcity has also sparked conflicts over water rights among different communities, further straining social cohesion.

But things got worse when the 2022 floods hit the northern regions of Pakistan.

Jacobabad received continued rains for a month and a half which drowned hundreds of cattle, rice and wheat fields. Even after the rains ended, receding water stagnated and displaced people from their homes. Those that did make it out of the floods alive became infected with water-borne diseases like malaria and diarrhea, and others who had invested money into their crops lost all their profits and went into debt.

While these people were subject to watching their livelihoods be taken by the ruthless currents, the aid they expected to come from government officials and NGOs was limited. In the past, the local government remained reluctant to provide support during heat waves because they were not directly affected, and that attitude persisted with the onset of the flooding.

But a beacon of light shone down on these people from an unexpected place: Atta Sarki, a resident of Jacobabad, took it upon himself to uplift the situation of his community. Initially, his efforts were small and localized, with him and his family just collecting funds to assist ten to twenty widows unable to support themselves in their village. However, word of the project spread through social media, and donations started pouring in from all over the country.

Eventually, they became the primary mechanism for change in the area, collecting over 2 lakh rupees to fund rations for around 1400 families, with the rations lasting a family of five for up to ten days.

The efforts of Atta Sarki and his family have impacted the lives of at least 10,000 people, with the ration drives and medical camps providing immediate relief to families affected by the floods. And their work is not over yet—Atta Sarki and his wife are determined to make a permanent difference in their community. They want to rebuild houses that can withstand future natural disasters, establish a women’s sewing training center, and provide opportunities for people to have a permanent livelihood.