ICT police arrest 11 professional beggars  

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the federal city to curb this menace, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police high-ups, the Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the menace of professional begging from the city.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Kohsar police station team arrested 11 professional beggars and registered a case against them under the beggar act.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari also appealed to citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy relatives and people in their neighbourhoods. He also requested the public to inform police about any suspicious activity through ‘Pucar-15’ and join hands with police to curb crimes from the city.