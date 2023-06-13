Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICT police arrest 11 professional beggars  

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 13, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the federal city to curb this menace, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police high-ups, the Islamabad capital police   intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the menace of professional begging from the city.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Kohsar police station team arrested 11 professional beggars and registered a case against them under the beggar act.

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari also appealed to citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy relatives and people in their neighbourhoods. He also requested the public to inform police about any suspicious activity through ‘Pucar-15’ and join hands with police to curb crimes from the city.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023