IHC grants protective bail to Imran in land case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted protective bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a land case registered against him in Dera Ghazi Kha.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition seeking protective/transitory bail in case FIR No.13/23 dated 26.05.2023 offence under sections 471, 420, 468 PPC & 5/2/47 PECA, 2016, Police Station Anti-Corruption Establishment Headquarter Dera Ghazi Khan. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that on account of imminent threat of arrest, the petitioner is not able to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, therefore, he may be granted protective bail. The IHC bench granted transitory/protective bail for 14 days, till June 25, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Separately, the same IHC bench directed the capital chief commissioner to make a decision regarding Khan’s request for shifting courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) by today to hear his bail petitions in nine cases. The IHC Chief Justice issued the directions while hearing his petition seeking the shifting of at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the FJC in Sector G-11. During the hearing, Imran appeared before the IHC along with his lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar. Justice Aamer asked that have you submitted a request to the chief commissioner for shifting the courts to the judicial complex.