Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC grants protective bail to Imran in land case

IHC grants protective bail to Imran in land case
Shahid Rao
June 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Mon­day granted protective bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a land case reg­istered against him in Dera Ghazi Kha.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition seeking protective/transi­tory bail in case FIR No.13/23 dat­ed 26.05.2023 offence under sec­tions 471, 420, 468 PPC & 5/2/47 PECA, 2016, Police Station Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment Headquarter Dera Ghazi Khan. During the hearing, counsel for the peti­tioner contended that on ac­count of imminent threat of arrest, the petitioner is not able to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, there­fore, he may be granted pro­tective bail. The IHC bench granted transitory/protec­tive bail for 14 days, till June 25, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Separately, the same IHC bench directed the capital chief commissioner to make a decision regarding Khan’s re­quest for shifting courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) by today to hear his bail pe­titions in nine cases. The IHC Chief Justice issued the direc­tions while hearing his peti­tion seeking the shifting of at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the FJC in Sec­tor G-11. During the hearing, Imran appeared before the IHC along with his lawyer Bar­rister Ali Zafar. Justice Aamer asked that have you submitted a request to the chief commis­sioner for shifting the courts to the judicial complex.

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023