IHC grants protective bail to Imran in land case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Mon­day granted protective bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in a land case reg­istered against him in Dera Ghazi Kha.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition seeking protective/transi­tory bail in case FIR No.13/23 dat­ed 26.05.2023 offence under sec­tions 471, 420, 468 PPC & 5/2/47 PECA, 2016, Police Station Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment Headquarter Dera Ghazi Khan. During the hearing, counsel for the peti­tioner contended that on ac­count of imminent threat of arrest, the petitioner is not able to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, there­fore, he may be granted pro­tective bail. The IHC bench granted transitory/protec­tive bail for 14 days, till June 25, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Separately, the same IHC bench directed the capital chief commissioner to make a decision regarding Khan’s re­quest for shifting courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) by today to hear his bail pe­titions in nine cases. The IHC Chief Justice issued the direc­tions while hearing his peti­tion seeking the shifting of at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the FJC in Sec­tor G-11. During the hearing, Imran appeared before the IHC along with his lawyer Bar­rister Ali Zafar. Justice Aamer asked that have you submitted a request to the chief commis­sioner for shifting the courts to the judicial complex.