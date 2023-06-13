Incoming Cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy is approaching Pakistan faster than expected with new data showing it to be just 600km away from coastal cities. Despite the danger that looms, the government has been slow at taking precautionary measures. Evacuations have been announced but not completed as of yet, roads have been blocked but there is no outright ban on venturing into the open sea. Purely discouraging the citizenry is not enough; we need a stricter, more urgent approach to this that aims to prevent short-term and long-term effects both.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) made the announcement about the fast-approaching cyclone just yesterday, claiming that cities like Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Gwadar and Karachi are at an extremely high risk of flooding, wind storms, heavy rains, thunderstorms from June 13 to the 17. In fact, the situation has become so severe that an aerial inspection of the Karachi coastline shows a potential cloudburst episode in the next few days. Keeping the urgency of the situation in mind, measures taken by the provincial and federal government are not up to the mark.

As of right now, checkpoints have been set up at various points on main roads that connect the city to the sea. The police station is supposed to discourage people from getting too close to the coast. Entry into the open sea has been discouraged and businesses have also been instructed to halt maritime operations and procedures. Weak buildings have been declared dangerous and municipal authorities have been instructed to evacuate people as soon as they can. While all this is well and good, we have not addressed major issues like flooding, sea levels rising by four to five meters, the relocation of the people, and disaster management plans for after the damage has been done. Cities like Karachi already have poor drainage and sewerage systems, and the likelihood of excessive rains and high sea levels causing immense destruction is extremely high.

We have gotten too comfortable with the trend of thinking about what to do next after a catastrophic event has occurred. The PMD gave us a warning well in advance and still, we have not taken the steps that were needed. It is vital that the authorities do not waste what time remains and come up with a plan immediately.