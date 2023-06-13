Italian CG, Ombudsman call on Sindh Governor

KARACHI-The Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella and Ombudsman of Lazio, Italy Marino Fardelli called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday.

Marino Fardelli, who is also President of the National Coordination of Italian Civic Ombudsmen is visiting Karachi on the special invitation of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan. The governor welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the role of the Office of Ombudsman in grievance redressal for the public.