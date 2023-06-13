ITP warn driving licences’ suspension of 104 e-challan defaulters  

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police has issued notices to suspend the driving licenses of 104 e-challan defaulters. An additional 293 lawbreakers who had violated traffic rules have submitted their 4,044 e-challans and paid a fine of Rs 8.10 lakh, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that the e-challan defaulter vehicles are being traced and impounded in different police stations with the help of Safe City cameras. Meanwhile, the remaining defaulters are being informed through messages, phone calls and on the official website of the Islamabad capital police, www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk.

Citizens can also check their e-challan status by entering their vehicle registration number on the following link: https://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. Vehicle owners who have received e-challans can submit their challan through the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS bank wallet.

In compliance with the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s, the Islamabad capital police are issuing e-challan tickets on a daily basis to the owners of vehicles violating traffic rules using high-tech cameras and the automatic system of Safe City Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 51,660 fine tickets to motorcyclists, driving their bikes without helmets.