JI mandate in Karachi should be accepted: Mushtaq Ahmad

10:19 PM | June 13, 2023
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said on Tuesday the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi should be accepted.

Expressing his thoughts, he said the mayoral election in Karachi was going to be held on June 15, claiming the Sindh police "switch political allegiances".

Mr Ahmad claimed, "The buying and selling of votes through money is going on. The attempts are being made to convert the majority into a minority in Karachi".

He requested the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play their role in the election of the mayor.

"The illegal tactics are being used to block Hafiz Naeemur Rehman's way to becoming mayor", Mr Ahmad asserted.

