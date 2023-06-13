JKT nominates party office-bearers

LAHORE - As expected, senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan has been made President of the new­ly-formed Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP), according to an announcement made by party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahan­gir Khan Tareen. Tareen also announced the party’s Secre­tary General, Additional Sec­retary General and Spokes­person. The announcements were made through Twitter account of Tareen in which he nominated Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as Secretary General while Awn Chaudhry will work as Additional Secretary Gener­al of the party. Awn Chaudhry has also been given the re­sponsibilities of Spokesperson of the party as well as Patron-in-Chief. More announcements of office-bearers will also be made soon, said Mr Tareen.