JKT nominates party office-bearers

LAHORE - As expected, senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan has been made President of the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), according to an announcement made by party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Tareen also announced the party’s Secretary General, Additional Secretary General and Spokesperson. The announcements were made through Twitter account of Tareen in which he nominated Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as Secretary General while Awn Chaudhry will work as Additional Secretary General of the party. Awn Chaudhry has also been given the responsibilities of Spokesperson of the party as well as Patron-in-Chief. More announcements of office-bearers will also be made soon, said Mr Tareen.