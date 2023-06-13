JUI chief urges govt to take strict action over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD-The chief of Jamiat Ullema Islam (JUI) and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has urged the government to take strict action against the elements involved in attacking state institutions on May 9.

He was addressing a press conference after a three days long meeting of the Majlis-e-Shora of JUI to discuss the current political scenario and to decide future course of action for the largest religious parliamentary party of the country.

While criticising their role, Maulana Fazl has condemned the incidents of 9th May when state intuitions were targeted by the workers of a political party. He said the incidents were a black chapter of our history and JUI demanded from the government to take strict action against involved elements and it must deal with them iron handedly.

He said Pakistan had an Islamic overlook, however; in last couple of years, the said image was tarnished in a designed manner and now our country is being portrayed as a secular country

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that the party’s Majlis-e-Shora has directed all four provincial chapters to start preparations for next general elections.

He said our struggle is for the real Islamic state, establishment of our economy on Islamic principles, assurance of human rights according to the Islamic values and prevalence of a balanced approach in all fields of life.

While commenting on the foreign policy, he advised the government to establish friendly terms with all countries but on the principle of mutual interest.

He said, the role of India towards Kashmir is condemnable and he termed the occupation over Kashmir as a result of Imran-Modi cooperation.

He said the resolutions of the United Nations over Kashmir have been ignored which is unfortunate. He reaffirmed his support for the Kashmir cause and for its independence. He said he welcomed the offer of investment by China in different sectors and recalled that after 70 years of friendship had been transformed into economic friendship in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor but Imran Khan ruined it to please the United States.

He also congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his success in the elections and also supported the improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey and Saudi Arabia and Iran for which China is doing his role as facilitator.