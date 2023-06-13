Karachi Transformation Plan likely to complete by June 2025

The Karachi Transformation Plan, led by the Pakistan Army, moving steadily forward and is likely to complete by June 30, 2025.

In a recent development, the Karachi Transformation Plan has reached yet another significant milestone, transforming the city’s infrastructure, by including included water management, waste management, and city transport.

The Karachi Transformation Plan stands as a shining example of effective coordination and collaboration between the federal and provincial governments, as well as the civil and military authorities.

This united effort has paved the way for the successful implementation of various initiatives, including the Green Line, Orange Line, Airline, and Yellow Line projects, all aimed at revolutionizing the city’s transport system.

With the completion of these projects, the citizens of Karachi will witness an improvement in their daily life, gaining access to essential civic amenities and witnessing a significant reduction in the challenges posed by flooding and transportation issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Transformation Plan was jointly announced by the federal government, in partnership with the Sindh government.

Furthermore, one of the mega projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan was dedicated to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Under this project, the cleaning of Mahmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi nullahs was assigned to NDMA and financial assistance of up to Rs 15,000 was provided to affected individuals for up to two years, offering relief and support during the transitional phase.

The NDMA was assigned to construct reinforced concrete cement (RCC) walls along both sides of the nullah, as well as the development of new roads and footpaths. The responsibility for constructing new bridges and separate sewerage lines was also undertaken, marking a significant stride in enhancing the city’s infrastructure.