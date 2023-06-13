Lahore ATC extends Asad Umar's bail in Askari Tower attack case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar in a case related to Askari Tower, Liberty attack during the May 9 protests.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar heard the bail petition filed by the former planning minister, who also appeared before the court following the expiry of his surety bonds.

Ordering the PTI leader to join the investigation, the judge approved his interim bail till June 27. Following the decision, Mr Umar submitted fresh surety bonds to get the bail.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.