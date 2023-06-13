Tuesday, June 13, 2023
LDA demolishes illegal constructions

APP
June 13, 2023
LAHORE    -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted an operation at the main boulevard, LDA Av­enue-1, against illegal construc­tions and illegal commercial use of the land. During the opera­tion, seven illegally established workshops and marble facto­ries were partially demolished and 10 offices and a private school building were sealed for illegal commercial use of the land. Encroachments of shops, offices, marble stores, builders and dealers were demolished. A large police contingent and heavy machinery participated in the operation. Director Town Planning Zone V Azhar Ali head­ed the operation.

