Mohsin removes head of CM’s complaint cell

LAHORE - Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi paid an unexpected visit to the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit on Monday. During his visit, he thor­oughly inspected various sections of the complaint cell and special monitoring unit, carefully review­ing their performance. To his disap­pointment, some officers and staff were found absent from their of­fices, with the air conditioners left running unnecessarily. Expressing strong displeasure at the staff’s absence, the sCM took immediate action and ordered the removal of the head of the complaint cell from his position. He emphasized that operating air conditioners in the absence of officers and staff amounted to a wasteful utilization of resources. Additionally, the Care­taker CM engaged in telephonic conversations with the complain­ants present in the complaint cell, attentively listening to their issues. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved promptly. Emphasizing the signifi­cance of addressing citizens’ prob­lems within a specified time frame, he emphasized the need to keep the complainants informed about the progress made on each received complaint. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary to CM, and the Secretary (Coordina­tion) to CM were also present.