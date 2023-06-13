MoS reaffirms govt’s commitment to provide best family planning services

Islamabad-Unchecked population growth is closely linked to the lack of family planning services, resulting in adverse effects on various aspects of national life, including high rates of malnutrition, infant, neonatal, and maternal mortality.

This was stated by Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, State Minister National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination during his keynote address at a high-level Parliamentary Meeting on Increasing Investment in Family Planning for Sustainable Development on Monday. The minister of state (MoS) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide high-quality family planning services to enhance the health of mothers and children.

Addressing parliamentarians from major political parties, the minister emphasized the significance of population planning in achieving sustainable population growth in the country. This objective can be accomplished by generating demand for family planning services and simultaneously expanding the fiscal space to enhance the quality and availability of such services.

The Population Council organized the meeting with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The event was attended by members of the senate, national and provincial assemblies, as well as senior officials from relevant provincial and federal government departments.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director of the Population Council, commended the commitment of parliamentarians from major political parties in reaching a consensus on the importance of population management, which lies at the core of Pakistan’s development challenges. She added, “Legislators are representatives of the people of Pakistan and play a crucial role in developing effective policies for the well-being of citizens.” Dr Sathar stressed the need to increase the allocation to the Population Fund, which was approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in 2018. These funds should be utilized to provide financing to provinces for designated functions, such as expanding universal coverage of family planning through the expansion of Lady Health Worker (LHW) services to uncovered areas. Additionally, vouchers should be provided to disadvantaged women through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to facilitate their access to family planning services.

During a panel discussion on the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, former Senator Farhat Ullah Babar commented, “The 82% weightage given to population in the NFC Award creates a narrative that supports population increase. When political and economic power is predominantly distributed among federating units based on population size, it not only marginalizes smaller federating units but also incentivizes population growth. This weightage is the highest in the world.”

In his concluding remarks, Dr Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, applauded the cross-party consensus demonstrated in the meeting and urged parliamentarians to prioritize tackling rapid population growth. He emphasized the importance of creating an environment that enables couples to make informed decisions regarding the number and spacing of their children, thus balancing family size with available resources.