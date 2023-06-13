Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Multan Commissioner reviews pace of work on health projects

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Commissioner Multan Di­vision, Aamir Khattak, vis­ited the extension block of Chaudhary Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and Nishtar-II to review the pace of work on Monday. 

He asked CPEIC MS, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, to get machinery installed on the floor of the extension be­sides sign boards to guide the patients and their atten­dants, especially for those who pour into the hospital from far-flung areas. He informed that the Punjab govt was injecting billion of rupees into mega health projects adding that guides should appoint at Nishtar Hospital for people’s guid­ance about different wards, sections, laboratories etc. 

XEN Building depart­ment, Haider Ali briefed the commissioner that they were waiting for an electricity connection from MEPCO and added that 40 rooms of OPD have been constructed.

The extension will be ac­complished by Oct 30 this year, he stated. 

Earlier, the commissioner held a meeting at his office about health projects at­tended by NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Rao Amjad, Director Development, Ro­bina Kausar and others.

He asked the Nishtar administration to convert Nishtar Hospital to solar panels and make it func­tional at the earliest. 

Khatak stressed the need of speeding up steps to make Nishtar-II OPD operational.

Our Staff Reporter

