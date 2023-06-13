NA resolution on military courts a ‘black chapter’: PTI

ISLAMABAD - PTI leader Ham­mad Azhar on Monday said that passing a resolution in the National Assembly in support of the military courts by the PDM would be remembered as a ‘black chapter’ in the history of parliamentary politics. He also said that this resolution held no legal value but only exposed the “pathetic mind­set of corrupt dynasties.” In a strong reaction to the govern­ment’s move to pass the res­olution in support of military courts to try those accused of May 9 violence, Azhar said the resolution had as much legiti­macy as the ruling coalition’s popularity among the peo­ple. “Politicians like these are the reason why democratic in­stitutions and rule of law are undermined in Pakistan,” he added. Azhar went on to say, “Good thing is the resolution holds no legal value but only exposes the pathetic mindset of corrupt dynasties. He said that the fear of losing pow­er has led PDM to abrogate the constitution by not hold­ing elections within 90 days, treat court orders with utter contempt, introduce unprec­edented censorship of media and violate the democratic and human rights of citizens