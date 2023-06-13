NA resolution on military courts a ‘black chapter’: PTI

ISLAMABAD - PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Monday said that passing a resolution in the National Assembly in support of the military courts by the PDM would be remembered as a ‘black chapter’ in the history of parliamentary politics. He also said that this resolution held no legal value but only exposed the “pathetic mindset of corrupt dynasties.” In a strong reaction to the government’s move to pass the resolution in support of military courts to try those accused of May 9 violence, Azhar said the resolution had as much legitimacy as the ruling coalition’s popularity among the people. “Politicians like these are the reason why democratic institutions and rule of law are undermined in Pakistan,” he added. Azhar went on to say, “Good thing is the resolution holds no legal value but only exposes the pathetic mindset of corrupt dynasties. He said that the fear of losing power has led PDM to abrogate the constitution by not holding elections within 90 days, treat court orders with utter contempt, introduce unprecedented censorship of media and violate the democratic and human rights of citizens