Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NA resolution on military courts a ‘black chapter’: PTI

NA resolution on military courts a ‘black chapter’: PTI
Imran Mukhtar
June 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   PTI leader Ham­mad Azhar on Monday said that passing a resolution in the National Assembly in support of the military courts by the PDM would be remembered as a ‘black chapter’ in the history of parliamentary politics. He also said that this resolution held no legal value but only exposed the “pathetic mind­set of corrupt dynasties.” In a strong reaction to the govern­ment’s move to pass the res­olution in support of military courts to try those accused of May 9 violence, Azhar said the resolution had as much legiti­macy as the ruling coalition’s popularity among the peo­ple. “Politicians like these are the reason why democratic in­stitutions and rule of law are undermined in Pakistan,” he added. Azhar went on to say, “Good thing is the resolution holds no legal value but only exposes the pathetic mindset of corrupt dynasties. He said that the fear of losing pow­er has led PDM to abrogate the constitution by not hold­ing elections within 90 days, treat court orders with utter contempt, introduce unprec­edented censorship of media and violate the democratic and human rights of citizens

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023