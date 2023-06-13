NAB chairman vows to make bureau apolitical

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed said on Monday vowed to make the institution apolitical as he admitted that the anti-graft watchdog had been used as a political tool in the past.
Addressing the cheque-distribution ceremony among affectees of four housing societies, he said comprehensive efforts were being made to bring further reforms and improvements in the NAB so that its mission to eliminate corruption and redress people’s grievances could be carried out more effectively and efficiently.
He said that it was NAB’s responsibility to hand over the recovered amounts to the affectees in a transparent manner. The chairman said that NAB’s Lahore region had contributed significantly in the efforts against corruption, as it made possible the recoveries of billions of rupees in various housing sector, forex trading and other scams and returned the money to the affectees.
Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed said that NAB had made direct recoveries of 54 billion rupees and indirect recoveries of 200 billion rupees while direct recoveries of about 100 billion rupees were made possible by the NAB during last 15 to 20 years, he maintained. The Chairman said that in the past, attempts were made to politicize the NAB by using it as a tool for political engineering due to which the NAB had to face severe criticism but now reforms were being introduced in the Bureau to overcome the anomalies or issues for reviving its reputation and taking elaborative actions against corruption. He said that NAB would do brilliant work to improve the country’s corruption index at global level however during past few years the international corruption indexes had shown a decline in Pakistan’s position in efforts and parameters against corruption.
The Chairman said that victim driven policy was being adopted by NAB to resolve issues faced by the people pertaining to dealing with NAB officials and corruption scams, adding that in this regard, monthly ‘Katcheri’ or ‘Bethak’ system would be introduced from Lahore region that first to be held on Friday last week of June, where the NAB officers would listen the grievances of the people and suggest measures for their resolution.
Mr Nazir said that NAB was genuinely apolitical as it only aimed to work against corruption and corrupt elements, which would continue until complete elimination of corruption. Action against corruption, white collar crimes and others were among top priorities of the NAB, he said and added that corruption scandals occurred frequently despite taking action against corruption so it was also NAB’s fundamental duty to amend or upgrade the existing laws pertaining to corruption and corrupt practices.
Existing laws regarding corruption were being reviewed, and if needed, amendments would be made soon for effectively creating business friendly atmosphere, he asserted.
The chairman said, “We believe in less projection but more results to facilitate the people as early as possible”, maintaining that investment of traders, businessmen, investors and people would be protected at any cost. Mr Nazir highlighted that a mechanism was being evolved by NAB after which the matters would not be limited to buyer or developer but a regulator would also emerge to avoid fraud or corruption in housing schemes’ sector. The Chairman also appreciated the performance of the NAB Lahore team for effectively resolving such cases and recovering the amount from the accused and said that the team officials would be rewarded.