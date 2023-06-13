NAB chairman vows to make bureau apolitical

LAHORE - National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) Chair­man Lt-Gen (retd) Na­zir Ahmed said on Monday vowed to make the institution apoliti­cal as he admitted that the anti-graft watchdog had been used as a po­litical tool in the past.

Addressing the cheque-distribution ceremony among affectees of four housing societies, he said compre­hensive efforts were being made to bring further reforms and improve­ments in the NAB so that its mission to eliminate corruption and redress people’s grievances could be carried out more effectively and efficiently.

He said that it was NAB’s respon­sibility to hand over the recovered amounts to the affectees in a trans­parent manner. The chairman said that NAB’s Lahore region had con­tributed significantly in the efforts against corruption, as it made pos­sible the recoveries of billions of ru­pees in various housing sector, forex trading and other scams and re­turned the money to the affectees.

Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed said that NAB had made direct recoveries of 54 billion rupees and indirect re­coveries of 200 billion rupees while direct recoveries of about 100 billion rupees were made possible by the NAB during last 15 to 20 years, he maintained. The Chairman said that in the past, attempts were made to politicize the NAB by using it as a tool for political engineering due to which the NAB had to face severe criticism but now reforms were being intro­duced in the Bureau to overcome the anomalies or issues for reviving its reputation and taking elaborative ac­tions against corruption. He said that NAB would do brilliant work to im­prove the country’s corruption index at global level however during past few years the international corrup­tion indexes had shown a decline in Pakistan’s position in efforts and pa­rameters against corruption.

The Chairman said that victim driv­en policy was being adopted by NAB to resolve issues faced by the people pertaining to dealing with NAB offi­cials and corruption scams, adding that in this regard, monthly ‘Katcheri’ or ‘Bethak’ system would be intro­duced from Lahore region that first to be held on Friday last week of June, where the NAB officers would listen the grievances of the people and sug­gest measures for their resolution.

Mr Nazir said that NAB was gen­uinely apolitical as it only aimed to work against corruption and corrupt elements, which would continue un­til complete elimination of corrup­tion. Action against corruption, white collar crimes and others were among top priorities of the NAB, he said and added that corruption scandals oc­curred frequently despite taking ac­tion against corruption so it was also NAB’s fundamental duty to amend or upgrade the existing laws pertaining to corruption and corrupt practices.

Existing laws regarding corruption were being reviewed, and if need­ed, amendments would be made soon for effectively creating business friendly atmosphere, he asserted.

The chairman said, “We believe in less projection but more results to fa­cilitate the people as early as possi­ble”, maintaining that investment of traders, businessmen, investors and people would be protected at any cost. Mr Nazir highlighted that a mecha­nism was being evolved by NAB after which the matters would not be limit­ed to buyer or developer but a regula­tor would also emerge to avoid fraud or corruption in housing schemes’ sector. The Chairman also appreciated the performance of the NAB Lahore team for effectively resolving such cases and recovering the amount from the accused and said that the team of­ficials would be rewarded.