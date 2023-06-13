Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik resigns

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik resigns
Web Desk
8:47 PM | June 13, 2023
National

National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik on Tuesday resigned from his post after allegations of corruption.

He tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held with the latter at the PM Hosue.

Sources said the the FIA also added his name to the no-fly list, barring him from travelling abroad. "The FIA and the NAB have also initiated some cases against him," sources added.

There had been differences between the government and the Nadra over some initiatives taken by Mr Malik, sources said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023