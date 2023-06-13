NBP offers interest-free PM Kissan Package for flood-affected farmers

KARACHI-National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has introduced an interest-free Prime Minister Kisaan Package in response to the recent floods that have severely impacted farmers. This initiative aims to provide crucial financial support to farmers who have suffered losses due to the floods and are in need of assistance. For farmers without their own agri land, NBP is offering loans of up to 2 lac specifically for purchase of seeds and fertilizers. The loan tenure is set at 6 months, ensuring a convenient repayment period for borrowers. Farmers with their own agricultural land are eligible for loans of up to 5 lac, which can be utilized to meet their livestock and other agricultural needs. The loan tenure ranges from 6 months to 3 years, allowing flexibility in repayment options based on individual circumstances. Furthermore, assistance will be provided by dedicated NBP agri officers to guide farmers throughout the application process and offer expert advice.