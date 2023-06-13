Tuesday, June 13, 2023
New infrastructure projects should absorb Lahore’s traffic congestion: CM

Staff Reporter
June 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, visited Central Busi­ness District Punjab (CBD Punjab), project site to as­sess the progress of the de­velopment work for CBD Punjab phases 2,3 and Main Boulevard linkage to Bab E Pakistan, Walton Road, La­hore. During the visit, Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab was provided a comprehen­sive briefing by the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, highlighting the significant advancements made in the project. Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Project Director CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal and senior officials of CBD Pun­jab were present during the briefing. CBD Punjab has em­barked on the development of phases 2 and 3, along with the establishment of a link­age between the Main Boule­vard Lahore and Bab E Paki­stan, Walton Road. Notably, CBD Punjab will construct flyovers at Ghora Chowk, La­hore, Walton Railway Cross­ing, and Bab-e-Pakistan, addressing key traffic con­gestion points.Construction of a roundabout at Kalma Chowk has also been advised by CBD Punjab.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

