New infrastructure projects should absorb Lahore’s traffic congestion: CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, visited Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), project site to assess the progress of the development work for CBD Punjab phases 2,3 and Main Boulevard linkage to Bab E Pakistan, Walton Road, Lahore. During the visit, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab was provided a comprehensive briefing by the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, highlighting the significant advancements made in the project. Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Project Director CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal and senior officials of CBD Punjab were present during the briefing. CBD Punjab has embarked on the development of phases 2 and 3, along with the establishment of a linkage between the Main Boulevard Lahore and Bab E Pakistan, Walton Road. Notably, CBD Punjab will construct flyovers at Ghora Chowk, Lahore, Walton Railway Crossing, and Bab-e-Pakistan, addressing key traffic congestion points.Construction of a roundabout at Kalma Chowk has also been advised by CBD Punjab.