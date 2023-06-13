NICVD now sets up its 25th Chest Pain Unit at Thatta

KARACHI-Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar on Monday formally inaugurated the 25th Chest Pain Unit (CPU) of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at DHQ Hospital, Makli, Thatta. Terming NICVD as an example of good governance of Sindh government, Professor Nadeem Qamar said the government of Sindh is serving the masses with establishment of state-of-the-art health facilities.

“After establishment of NICVD CPU in Thatta, now we are be able to serve the people of the city and its peripheries more efficiently,” he said and added that the NICVD is the flagship programme of the Sindh government, through which top of the line healthcare facilities are being extended to the entire province. “So this is the 25th CPU in Thatta while in the current month, we are going to establish one more CPU in Kashmore as well. In the coming few months, we are going to establish more Chest Pain Units across the province to facilitate masses,” Prof Qamar said, adding that all CPUs are linked to the main NICVD and its satellites so that precious human lives could be saved.

Professor Qamar maintained that if a patient comes to our CPUs, he or she becomes our responsibility. If the patient needs any intervention including angiography or angioplasty, he or she is immediately rushed to the main NICVD.

He further added that the NICVD’s Chest Pain Unit network had examined over 1 million patients during the last 6 years, of whom 25,518 patients came with heart attacks, whose lives were saved by timely interventions. On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer of NICVD Dr Sohail Khan said that NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh is providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which are evident from establishment of satellite centres and Chest Pain Units across the province. The ceremony was also attended by the administration of DHQ Hospital Thatta and local leadership of Pakistan People’s Party.