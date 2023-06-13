Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Nine cotton centres set up in Faisalabad division

Agencies
June 13, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   Agriculture Department has established cot­ton centers in cotton areas of Faisalabad di­vision to facilitate the cotton growers with quality seed, fertilizers, pesticides and other substances and chemicals relating to cotton crops. 

Giving some details, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Mon­day that 2 cotton centers were set up in dis­trict Faisalabad, one in district Chiniot and 3 centers each in district Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. He said that staff of Agriculture (exten­sion) department would remain available at these centers to guide and assist the cotton growers.

He said that the cotton centers would re­main open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily up to September 30 and the farmers could contact them to obtain approved varieties of cotton seed, quality fertilizers, pesticides, herbi­cides, fungicides and other substances and chemicals relating to cotton crops.

