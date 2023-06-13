Nine temporary animal sale points to be set up in Bahawalpur for Eidul Azha: DC

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ba­hawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that nine tem­porary sale points for sacrificial animals will be established be­fore ten days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate people.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the meet­ing that was held in the commit­tee room of his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Deputy Di­rector Local Government Mu­hammad Khurshid, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif, Chief Of­ficer District Council Nasrullah, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, officers from Pun­jab Cattle Market Management and Development Company, district municipal committees and other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

DC directed that the provision of clean water, sanitation, tents, and other necessary arrangements should also be completed on time. He said that an effective traffic plan should be chalked out for roads near cattle markets so that there is no problem in transportation and security arrangements should also be ensured. He said that medical and veterinary camps should also be established at cattle markets.

These temporary sales points will be established at Shasmahi Nahar Bahawalpur, Sir Sadiq Mu­hammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Karachi Mor near Toyota Showroom Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Sadar near Mukhtar Flour Mills, KLP Road near Re­hbar Petrol Pump in Tehsil Ah­madpur East, near Gilani Petrol Pump in Uch Sharif.