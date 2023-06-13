No plan to freeze FCAs over delay in IMF deal: Pasha

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Monday made it clear that the federal government has no intention of freezing foreign currency accounts despite the country is facing dollar shortage amid delay in revival of International Monetary Fund programme.
"We do not plan on freezing foreign currency accounts and there have been no proposals to take such an action," the minister said while talking to media after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance here.
She said the government has shared the draft of the annual budget 2023-24 with the IMF which is still negotiating with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). She informed that the IMF would have no issue with the annual budget.
"We have told the IMF to conclude the ninth review at the earliest. We have less time and a lot of tension for completing the ninth review," the state minister said and added that the said IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva had assured the Pakistani authorities that her organization would complete the latest review. "All our friendly countries have also given their assurances to the IMF."
Earlier, briefing the Standing Committee, the Minister of State said that the annual budget would not increase the inflation rate in the country. She further said that inflation has been reduced in the country following the reduction in prices in the international market. She informed the committee that the government has introduced new taxation measures worth of Rs223 billion in which 88 percent are direct tax, which would not fuel the inflation rate in the country. The government has reduced the volume of subsidies in the annual budget, which is demanded by the IMF. She said that the government has also accepted the Fund’s proposal to give a primary surplus budget.
Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that there is a need for pension reforms, which is consuming major chunks of the annual budget. She said that the government has saved the country from default even after the disastrous floods. She said that the new budget brings handsome agricultural packages. She also said that the government has not increased taxes on import of essential goods in the budget. She informed the committee that the government has set GDP growth at 4 percent and inflation at 21 percent for next fiscal year. She also said that new regimes of direct taxes will prove progressive. She said that the previous budget collected 39 pc of domestic taxes which makes the domestic income tax to almost 50 pc.
She said that the budget 2023 is according to the IMF structure. She also believed that we should draft a charter of economy which is the need of the day keeping the country’s financial state.
The Committee unanimously rejected the exemption of sales tax on supplies and import of raw materials, plant and machinery and supply of electricity to the industrial units and consumers. It noted that this money goes to FATA but does not put exemptions.