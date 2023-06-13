No plan to freeze FCAs over delay in IMF deal: Pasha

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Fi­nance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Monday made it clear that the federal govern­ment has no intention of freezing foreign cur­rency accounts despite the country is facing dollar shortage amid delay in revival of In­ternational Monetary Fund programme.

"We do not plan on freezing foreign curren­cy accounts and there have been no proposals to take such an action," the minister said while talking to media after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance here.

She said the govern­ment has shared the draft of the annual bud­get 2023-24 with the IMF which is still nego­tiating with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). She informed that the IMF would have no issue with the annual budget.

"We have told the IMF to conclude the ninth review at the earliest. We have less time and a lot of tension for com­pleting the ninth re­view," the state minister said and added that the said IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva had assured the Pakistani authori­ties that her organiza­tion would complete the latest review. "All our friendly countries have also given their as­surances to the IMF."

Earlier, briefing the Standing Committee, the Minister of State said that the annual budget would not increase the infla­tion rate in the country. She further said that inflation has been reduced in the country following the reduc­tion in prices in the international market. She informed the commit­tee that the government has intro­duced new taxation measures worth of Rs223 billion in which 88 percent are direct tax, which would not fuel the inflation rate in the country. The government has reduced the volume of subsidies in the annual budget, which is demanded by the IMF. She said that the government has also ac­cepted the Fund’s proposal to give a primary surplus budget.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that there is a need for pension reforms, which is consuming major chunks of the an­nual budget. She said that the gov­ernment has saved the country from default even after the disastrous floods. She said that the new bud­get brings handsome agricultural packages. She also said that the gov­ernment has not increased taxes on import of essential goods in the bud­get. She informed the committee that the government has set GDP growth at 4 percent and inflation at 21 per­cent for next fiscal year. She also said that new regimes of direct taxes will prove progressive. She said that the previous budget collected 39 pc of domestic taxes which makes the do­mestic income tax to almost 50 pc.

She said that the budget 2023 is ac­cording to the IMF structure. She also believed that we should draft a char­ter of economy which is the need of the day keeping the country’s finan­cial state.

The Committee unanimously re­jected the exemption of sales tax on supplies and import of raw materi­als, plant and machinery and supply of electricity to the industrial units and consumers. It noted that this money goes to FATA but does not put exemptions.