Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan and an integral part of country. It is sad that the most populated city of Balochistan lacks a BPSC and FPSC test center. Candidates need to travel 800km from Turbat to Quetta, which most of them lack the means for. I request the educational minsters of Balochistan to look into this matter and come up with an effective plan to address the issue timely.

SATTAR SAMAD,

Turbat.