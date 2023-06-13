Oil Import

The much-anticipated first shipment of Russian oil arrived on Pakistani shores on Sunday, marking a new era of bilateral trade between the two countries. This deal has been in the pipeline since the previous PTI government, when the idea was first considered. But naturally, our diplomatic considerations, alongside the specifics of the deal, kept it from being finalised.

While the more populist statements on the import of oil from Moscow have touted it to be more than it might be, there were several issues to resolve to make this deal a feasible one, compared to other oil-importing avenues we are currently employing. One of the major ones was quality—there were questions raised on the standard of crude oil coming from Russia and how it would compare to existing supply routes. These issues have not yet been sufficiently addressed and processing this first shipment will perhaps clarify the quality and whether this import is feasible in the long run.

Another issue was the price and whether the final refined products manufactured from this crude oil would lead to decreased costs for the final consumer. At the moment, there is no guarantee this will be possible. The oil has indeed been purchased at a discounted rate, but this first shipment of 100,000 tonnes will determine this deal’s profit or loss situation.

In terms of the energy mix, Pakistan’s recent shift toward more LNG has led to a greater focus on energy production through LNG, while oil and thermal plants were thought to be on the way out.

Ultimately, Pakistan has to look at its own economic and diplomatic objectives, and this deal with Moscow is one that is positive in improving bilateral ties and building the connection further. A lot of politics has been based on the import of Russian oil—from former PM Imran Khan claiming that he was ousted for suggesting this, to the current government having dismissed the deal as impossible when it was in opposition last year. Both these claims were false, as was the needless optimism regarding this being the only solution to Pakistan’s energy woes. It is a potentially good deal, but these first two tranches will determine the actual benefit in the days to come.