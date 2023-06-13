Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan: ISPR
Web Desk
12:11 AM | June 13, 2023
National

One terrorist was killed while two others sustained injuries in an operation launched by the security forces in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that security forces conducted an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan, where one terrorist was killed while two others got injured.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists. It was told that the terrorist was involved in activities against the security forces.

According to ISPR, the local people of the area admired the operation of the security forces and they assured full cooperation to end the threat of terrorism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023