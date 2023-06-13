Pak contingent reach Berlin for Special Olympics World Games   

LAHORE - Pakistan contingent comprising athletes and officials have reached Berlin to participate in the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25. Officials of the World Games Organizing Committee welcomed the Pakistani contingent and officials at the airport. Total 7,000 athletes from 190 countries along with their unified partners participated in the World Games. As many as 36 different sports competitions will be held in the mega event. Special Olympic Pakistan athletes are participating in eleven sports. The National squad will feature in athletics, badminton, basketball, bocci, cycling, futsal, hockey, powerlifting, swimming, tennis and table tennis. Before leaving Germany, the special athlete of the national team, Abdul Haq, said: “Representing Pakistan is a matter of honor for us. We are very enthusiastic and dedicated to the national spirit for the mega event and inshallah the nation will be given good news of a good result.” Head of Pakistan delegation Ronak Lakhani said: “Our athletes have made extensive preparations for the World Games. The athletes will try their best to reach the victory stand by showing their hundred percent performance.” Ronak Lakhani further said: “The best teams of the world are taking part in the Games, but we also have good preparation. We hope that the young players will do their best to get medals for the country. All abilities will be utilized to win laurels for the country.”