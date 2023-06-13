Pak handicrafts shine at China industrial fair

ISLAMABAD - The dazzle of Made-in-Pakistan handicrafts - including wood carving, bronze carving, carpets - won the hearts of visitors by its beautiful and artsy look and the deeply rooted tradition behind it at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) this week.

Kicked off in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China on June 7, the 5-day national-level fair is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country’s cultural industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported Saturday.

Made-in-Pakistan handicrafts are internationally popular because of their striking appearance, alluring hues and magnetising textures. In addition, these unique works of craft add to Pakistan’s name worldwide.

A visitor told the reporter that the handicraft industry of a country deeply reflects its culture. “Like other forms of arts, Pakistani handicrafts are the expression of the thoughts and feelings of artisans influenced by their environment, culture and social patterns,” he said, adding that he and his friends are quite into such exotic handicrafts.

Since its founding in 2004, the cultural fair has seen a continuous expansion in its exhibition scale, visitor number and internationalization. It has become an important platform to promote the development and opening up of China’s cultural industries.