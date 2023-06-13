Pakistan to open their campaign in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup today

LAHORE-Pakistan women’s team will be targeting a good display in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they begin their journey in the eight-team tournament against Nepal at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong today (Tuesday).

Fatima Sana will be leading the side in the T20 tournament, which began today. Pakistan are slotted in Group A with Hong Kong, India A and Nepal. After today’s game, Pakistan will play hosts Hong Kong and India A on 15 and 17 June, respectively. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19 June. The final of the tournament will be held on 21 June.

In the last edition of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which was held in Sri Lanka, Pakistan remained winless in the four-team competition. Captain and right-arm fast Fatima, leg-spinners Tuba Hassan and Syeda Aroob Shah and wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi featured in the 2019 edition.

Six players apart from captain Fatima (31 ODIs, 24 T20Is) have already represented Pakistan women’s team in international cricket. These include Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (3 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (4 ODIs, 2 T20Is), Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 5T20Is), Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) and Umm-e-Hani (1 ODI).

Other than Aroob, three players – Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar – have represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January this year in South Africa. Before the 15-day camp in Karachi, the players also represented Strikers in the first phase of Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi last month, where the team under the leadership of Fatima won all three matches.

On the eve of the first game, Fatima Sana said: “We have worked hard in our preparations, and the roles have been clearly defined to each player. Now is the time for them to step up and deliver their best for the team.

“While individual brilliance can make a difference, I believe in the strength of our team. We have a talented group of players, and I don’t want to rely solely on one individual. It’s crucial for every player to contribute to the team’s success. I have faith that each member will give their all and collectively, we will achieve great results.

“Tournaments like these provide a fantastic platform for our young players to showcase their skills and potentially earn a place in the senior side internationally. It’s a golden opportunity for them, and I believe they will grab it with both hands.”

SQUAD: Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Yusra Amir. RESERVES: Amber Kainat, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan and Rameen Shamim.