Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
June 13, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time.”

–Norman Maclean

The Finke River is perhaps the oldest river in the world since it is estimated to date back 350 million years. It is located in central Australia and flows into the surrounding dessert. The reason why it is so interesting, outside of its age, is because it is not a permanent river and flows only a few times every year. Sometimes, it does not even reach its outlet at Lake Eyre. The age of the river was determined through several geological factors like the unique plains it was formed on. This helped scientists deduce that it formed before a mountain-building event like the Alice Springs Orogeny, 300 to 400 million years ago. Similar features were used to determine the age of other rivers as well.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023