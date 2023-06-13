“The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time.”

–Norman Maclean

The Finke River is perhaps the oldest river in the world since it is estimated to date back 350 million years. It is located in central Australia and flows into the surrounding dessert. The reason why it is so interesting, outside of its age, is because it is not a permanent river and flows only a few times every year. Sometimes, it does not even reach its outlet at Lake Eyre. The age of the river was determined through several geological factors like the unique plains it was formed on. This helped scientists deduce that it formed before a mountain-building event like the Alice Springs Orogeny, 300 to 400 million years ago. Similar features were used to determine the age of other rivers as well.