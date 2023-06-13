Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PHP arrest 11 security guards, recover illegal arms  

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 13, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI- The officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have caught as many as 11 private security guards of an illegal housing society and seized a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during a snap checking on Chakri Road here on Monday, informed sources. The PHP officials have handed over the detained security guards to officials of police station (PS) Dhamial, and separate cases have been registered against the accused, they said. The detained accused identified as Umer Khan, Syed Muhammad Taqi Hamdani, Malik Imran, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Nauman Khalid, Hassnain Kamal, Salman Ahmed, Muhammad Saeed, Babar Khan and Sajjad Ahmed are reportedly active members of   Afghan militia of illegal Blue World City.

