PM, army chief discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s resolve to punish the attackers and plotters of May 9 violent incidents in accordance with law.
The PM was talking to Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir who called on him at the PM Office here on Monday.
Credible sources told The Nation that during the meeting the post May 9 situation came under discussion. They reviewed the internal and external security situation of the country.
The prime minister assured the army chief complete support of the government to Pakistan Army to meet its professional requirements for the defence of the country. During the meeting, security situation at eastern and western borders and regional security also came under discussion. Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said that despite the constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, the budget 2023-24 promised to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for the purpose. He said that achieving economic self-sufficiency, remained the overarching goal where the economy was insulated from external turbulence and shocks. He said as the experts were analysing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considered it important to highlight the special emphasis the government had placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget. He said the measures for the uplifting of information technology, agriculture, solarisation, youth development and other sectors were proposed after thorough deliberations. “They are aimed at incentivizing innovation and entrepreneurship of our talented youth and boosting the productivity of agriculture and attracting investment in the agro-industry.” At the same time, the prime minister said the government was working on a solarisation initiative to replace the costlier sources of power generation by harnessing the vast solar power.