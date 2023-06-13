PM, army chief discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s resolve to punish the attackers and plotters of May 9 vi­olent incidents in accor­dance with law.

The PM was talking to Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir who called on him at the PM Office here on Monday.

Credible sources told The Nation that during the meeting the post May 9 situation came under discussion. They reviewed the internal and external security situation of the country.

The prime minister assured the army chief complete support of the government to Pakistan Army to meet its professional requirements for the defence of the country. During the meeting, security situation at eastern and western borders and regional security also came under discussion. Earli­er, in a tweet, the Prime Min­ister said that despite the con­straints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, the budget 2023-24 promised to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for the purpose. He said that achiev­ing economic self-sufficien­cy, remained the overarching goal where the economy was insulated from external tur­bulence and shocks. He said as the experts were analysing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considered it im­portant to highlight the spe­cial emphasis the government had placed on the growth-in­ducing sectors in the budget. He said the measures for the uplifting of information tech­nology, agriculture, solarisa­tion, youth development and other sectors were proposed after thorough deliberations. “They are aimed at incentiv­izing innovation and entre­preneurship of our talented youth and boosting the pro­ductivity of agriculture and attracting investment in the agro-industry.” At the same time, the prime minister said the government was working on a solarisation initiative to replace the costlier sources of power generation by harness­ing the vast solar power.