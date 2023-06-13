Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

APP
June 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Monday spoke on the phone with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the prepa­rations to deal with the cy­clone and the present situa­tion in the coastal areas. In a tweet on social media plat­form Twitter, the PM said, “I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone. I commend the Sindh government for the pri­or arrangements it has made under the leadership of the chief minister.” “I assured the Sindh government of com­plete support of the federal government. God willing, we will be able to overcome this situation with the support of the people,” he added. Accord­ing to the PM Media Wing, the prime minister said that an ef­fective strategy should be for­mulated for implementation by the departments of federal and provincial governments to address concerns about ships, fishermen, coastal infrastruc­ture, danger of flooding and is­sues related to Thatta, Badin and the southwestern areas.

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

