PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day visit to Azerbaijan from Jun 14

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 14-15, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The members of the federal cabinet representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the prime minister’s entourage, according to the Foreign Office.

The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

The Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

Frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.