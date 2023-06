ATTOCK - Police have arrested an accused under telegraph act from the jurisdiction of Jand police station who made a fake call on 15. The accused Aqib Raza of Mohala Amin Abad Jand made a fake call on police helpline 15, informing that he had been deprived of his motorcycle and cell phone by dacoits. A police team rushed to the crime scene and during the preliminary investigation, the cops found out that the accused had made a fake call.