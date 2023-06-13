Policy for ad hoc appointments on the cards: Health minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir Monday said that formulation of a comprehensive policy for ad hoc appointments in the health department has been initiated adding that a high-level com­mittee has been constituted for this purpose, which has started its’ working.

The minister further told that up-gradation of Tehsil Head Quarter hospitals has also been planned to provide quality treatment facilities in rural areas besides allocating huge amounts of funds in the forthcoming budget for im­provement of laboratories in the government hospitals across the province.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Primary and Second­ary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir, which was participated by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Khizrafizal and other of­ficers concerned. Dr. Jamal Nasir, on this occa­sion, said that doctors should take care of poor patients and prescribe only those medicines which had been available in the hospital. Buy­ing expensive medicines from the market was beyond the purchasing power of the poor pa­tients, he observed. He said that the caretaker government was introducing sustainable re­forms in the health sector in a short period of time. He assured that necessary laws will be made for the protection of doctors and staff. Merit and seniority were being upheld in the health department under the caretaker set up, he added.