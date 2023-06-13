Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Property gala pulls crowd in RYK

PR
June 13, 2023
Business

LAHORE-In order to get insights into local property market and highlight their real estate exclusive project “Etihad Garden”, the Etihad Group organised a property sales event at Royal Desert Palm Hotel in Rahim Yar Khan. The event attracted a large number of participants who showed interest in the property market and Etihad Group’s projects. The efforts of the organizers were commended by Etihad Group’s Managing Director Chaudry Munir, Group Directors Raheel Munir, Suhail Munir and Faisal Munir, Etihad Group’s Chief Executive Officer Chaudry Muhammad Shakeel, Etihad Group’s Chief Operating Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, and Project Head Sales Syed Adnan, along with other members of the Etihad management. On the occasion, Etihad Garden’s Project Head Sales Syed Adnan Khalil said the project was expected to be a groundbreaking residential and commercial development that will offer a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a vibrant, modern, and luxurious lifestyle in Rahim Yar Khan. He added that with its prime location and state-of-the-art facilities, Etihad Garden promised to be the epitome of elegance, comfort, and convenience. The Group is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering projects that surpass expectations.

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023