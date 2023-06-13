Property gala pulls crowd in RYK

LAHORE-In order to get insights into local property market and highlight their real estate exclusive project “Etihad Garden”, the Etihad Group organised a property sales event at Royal Desert Palm Hotel in Rahim Yar Khan. The event attracted a large number of participants who showed interest in the property market and Etihad Group’s projects. The efforts of the organizers were commended by Etihad Group’s Managing Director Chaudry Munir, Group Directors Raheel Munir, Suhail Munir and Faisal Munir, Etihad Group’s Chief Executive Officer Chaudry Muhammad Shakeel, Etihad Group’s Chief Operating Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, and Project Head Sales Syed Adnan, along with other members of the Etihad management. On the occasion, Etihad Garden’s Project Head Sales Syed Adnan Khalil said the project was expected to be a groundbreaking residential and commercial development that will offer a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a vibrant, modern, and luxurious lifestyle in Rahim Yar Khan. He added that with its prime location and state-of-the-art facilities, Etihad Garden promised to be the epitome of elegance, comfort, and convenience. The Group is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering projects that surpass expectations.