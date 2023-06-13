Protest sit-in in Lower South Waziristan enters 19th day

Peshawar - For the past 19 days, a sit-in has been taking place at Azam Warsak in the Birmil tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Along with local tribal elders, political figures and others from various walks of life are taking part in the protest sit-in. a

The sit-in participants spoke with media and urged the government to address their issues.

For the past 19 days, the locals have been in a state of protest, calling on the government to ensure power supply for 24 hours. The demonstrators demand that the ranchers be given complete freedom to graze their livestock in the Spira hilly region close to the Pakistani- Afghan border.

They also want the 3G/4G internet service to be restored and mobile phone towers to be built in certain locations.

The government’s educational institutions and health facilities have allegedly been inoperable for a long time in various parts of Birmil, according to the demonstrators.

The relatives of individuals who were hurt or killed in acts of terrorism have also demanded compensation. They said they would continue sit-in till their demands are met by the district administration and the government.

A protester lamented, “We have been holding the sit-in for almost three weeks, but nobody from the government has bothered to listen to our complaints.”

Amanullah Wazir, the head of the Pakistan People’s Party, asked the government to heed the protestors’ demands, or else they would be forced to expand their protest.