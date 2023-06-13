Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PSX loses 121 points
APP
June 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 121.28 points, a negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 41,782.93 points against 41,904.21 points the previous day. A total of 179,118,281 shares were traded during the day as compared to 164,835,239 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.568 billion against Rs 5.195 billion on the last trading day. As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 108 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. 

APP

