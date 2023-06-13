Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PTI woman leader arrested from Karachi airport

Web Desk
11:39 AM | June 13, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women leader arrested from Karachi airport.

As per details, the PTI women’s wing member Shabnam Jahangir was going to Dubai on an international flight. 

PTI member Shabnam Jahangir’s name was on the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) stop list.

As many as 146 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers were earlier placed on the no-fly list a day after naming the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi to the exit control list (ECL).

The decision to include these names in the list was made following investigations and actions taken by the police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and anti-corruption agencies.

It has been further noted that those included in the list will require special approval from the Ministry of Interior to obtain one-time permission for travel.

The lists containing the names of all 226 individuals have been shared with immigration authorities at various airports across the country.

Is Simla Agreement still relevant?

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed the names of six key aides of former PM Imran Khan on the stop list. The names included Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG of Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone Mohammad Rizwan.

