Punjab CM directs to make water filtration plants functional

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed displeasure over the non-functioning water filtration plants in Multan and Faisalabad and directed the commissioners concerned to ensure the prompt functionality of these water filtration plants.

He instructed them to make the water plants operational with the cooperation of the philanthropists. The CM also mandated that a comprehensive report be submitted to his office once the filtration plants are operational.

Importantly, he emphasised that the government would not incur any expenses for this revival, and directed the Aab-e-Pak Authority to gather authenticated data for the revitalization of water filtration plants throughout the province.

CM visits Complaints Cell, inspects sections

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a visit to the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit to inspect various sections of the cell and special monitoring unit, carefully reviewing their performance.

To his disappointment, some officers and staff were found absent from their offices. Expressing strong displeasure over the staff’s absence, the Caretaker CM took immediate action and ordered removal of the head of the complaint cell from his position.

He emphasised that operating air conditioners in the absence of officers and staff amounted to a wasteful utilisation of resources.

Additionally, the Caretaker CM engaged in telephonic conversations with the complainants present in the complaint cell, attentively listening to their issues. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved promptly. Emphasising the significance of addressing citizens’ problems within a specified time frame, he emphasized the need to keep the complainants informed about the progress made on each received complaint.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary to CM, and the Secretary (Coordination) to CM were also present.

Secretaries assigned to monitor cotton crop in Punjab on CM orders

On the orders of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, cotton growing districts have been assigned to administrative secretaries of South Punjab to monitor cotton crop management to secure good production results.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar has issued a notification in this regard, says an official release issued on Monday.

While secretaries of agriculture department Punjab and South Punjab were already on toes, the authorities thought it better to specifically assign the cotton monitoring task district wise to administrative secretaries to supplement the team so that country may not face the shockingly dismal cotton production figures witnessed last season when country’s production recorded a mere 4.9 million bales, the lowest ever in Pakistan history.

According to the instructions given in the notification, the administrative secretaries will provide support to the concerned district administration and agriculture department to make ongoing exercise of cotton crop management more effective besides checking the functioning of Kisan Centres at the tehsil level and the availability of fertilizers at notified rates.

Secretaries will also check Clean Cotton-Picking Campaign, management of IPM demonstration plots, and availability of pesticides. Besides, the secretaries will send weekly report to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Secretary Agriculture Lahore, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab and the commissioners concerned.

According to the notification, secretary Forest South Punjab will monitor cotton crop in Multan district and Secretary Housing in Khanewal while secretary School Education has been assigned district Vehari and secretary Irrigation has been allotted Lodhran district. Moreover, secretary Specialised Health care will monitor cotton crop in district Bahawalpur.