Pushing humanity towards extinction  

Humanity has been prone to internal and external conflicts throughout the entire course of its history. The recent ongoing conflicts in the world have brought humanity to the face of unimaginable calamity due to the presence of weapons of mass destruction. Wars, even in this technologically advanced 21st century, are haunting the future of human existence on this planet. The Earth, which is a divine habitat for all to coexist in peace and harmony, is being prepared to be a testing ground for the next bombardment of nuclear weapons.

The emerging conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the China-Taiwan conflict, the Turmoils in Sudan, the Ngorno Karabakh issue, Israel-Palestine skirmishes, and so on, have arrested the dreams of a pacifist to lead a life of peace and stability. This history of mankind bears testimony to the grave degeneration of human societies. After observing all the history presented before us, have we not learned the lesson? Do we not understand that wars cannot be a source of conflict resolution? The conflict in Ukraine has entered its second year, and the advanced war machines are continuing their assault on the human population, resulting in the deaths of 5000 Ukrainian civilians and 13000 of their troops. Moreover, the recent accession of Finland to NATO is once again raising the geopolitical temperature in the already conflict-hit region of Russia and its bordering countries. After all is said and done, one can conclude that the future of humanity is engulfed in the black smoke of nuclear bombs.

In order to stop global conflicts, the so-called intelligent leaders of the USA, Russia, NATO, Ukraine, China, and so on should promote peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms. Global leaders should shun all conflict-oriented solutions because wars do not solve conflicts; peace does!

ZAIN UL ABDIN JESSAR,

Larkana.