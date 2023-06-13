Rabbani Khar commences official visit to Brussels

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrived on an official visit to Brussels, Belgium yesterday.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties be­tween Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of co­operation, with a particular focus on labour mo­bility from Pakistan to Belgium, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

Pakistan attaches great significance to its rela­tions with Belgium, that are embedded in history with a important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation, it added.

Commencing her official engagements, Min­ister of State Hina Rabbani Khar held a meet­ing with Belgian Secretary of State for Migra­tion and Asylum Nicole de Moor. During the meeting, constructive discussions were held on enhancing cooperation in the field of la­bour mobility.

She also met Senator Allessia Cleas, the Chair of the Pakistan Belgium Parliamentary Friend­ship Group. The discussions focused on fos­tering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation. Both sides em­phasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parlia­mentary interactions.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar invited the Belgian Parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people to people ties be­tween the two countries.